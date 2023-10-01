Mumbai News: MGL Slashes Prices Of CNG & Domestic PNG In MMR; Check New Rates

File/ Representative image

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has decided to reduced the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG). The new rates will be effective from Monday (October 2).

New rates

As per this announcement made by MGL on Sunday, the price of CNG will be reduced by Rs 3 per kilogram, bringing the revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP) to Rs 76.00 per kilogram. Simultaneously, the price of Domestic PNG will see a reduction of Rs 2 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM), with the revised MRP being Rs 47.00 per SCM.

Expected benefits

This move is expected to be particularly beneficial for lakhs of CNG vehicle users, encompassing four lakh private car owners and a significant fleet of public transport vehicles including autos, taxis, and buses. These vehicles, running on the eco-friendly fuel, will see a notable reduction in their operational costs.

This reduction will also provide economic relief to around 20 lakh households in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) utilizing PNG for domestic cooking purposes, making it a more budget-friendly option.

"This price reduction is expected to promote the use of natural gas not only in the domestic sector but also in transportation, contributing to a greener and more cost-effective energy solution" said an official adding that MGL has highlighted the substantial savings that consumers can enjoy by choosing CNG over traditional fuels. At current prices, MGL's CNG offers savings of more than 50% compared to petrol and nearly 20% compared to diesel in the Mumbai region.

