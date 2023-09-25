Mumbai News: Metro 2A, 7 Ridership Speeds Past 5-Cr Mark | FPJ

Mumbai: In just over a year after their launch, Metro 2A and 7 saw a massive increase in ridership which is currently more than five crore. Adding feather to the cap, 40% of daily passengers have bought Mumbai One Card, indicating a significant shift from paper tickets.

Between April 2022 and September 24, 2023, the overall ridership on both the lines rose to 5,05,22,330, said the Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) which looks after operations and maintenance of both the corridors.

Mumbai News: Metro 2A, 7 Ridership Speeds Past 5-Cr Mark | FPJ

Popularity of Mumbai One Card

“In addition to the remarkable ridership numbers, a total of 1,49,556 people have chosen Mumbai One Card; representing approx 40% of daily passengers,” said an official. The surging ridership also shed spotlight on several stations which have emerged as hotspots for commuters. These include Gundavali, Andheri West, Anand Nagar, Borivali West, Dahanukar Wadi, Dahisar East and Kandivali West.

Given the rising importance of such travel hubs, the MMMOCL has added an extra entry gate at the Gundavali station on Line 7 to reduce congestion during peak hours. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, MMMOCL CMD and Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Mumbaikars are increasingly choosing Metroas their preferred mode of transportation. A 5% (ridership) growth every month is a significant achievement.”

POINTERS :

Current ridership

5,05,22,330

Mumbai One card pax count

1,49,556

Travel hubs

Gundavali, Andheri West, Anand Nagar, Borivali West

Monthly ridership growth

5%