Mumbai News: Man Swindles ₹11.60 Lakh By Impersonating Employee Of 'Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production House'; Case Filed

Mumbai: Under the guise of being an employee of 'The Satish Kaushik Entertainment' production, an individual cheated a company out of Rs. 11.60 lakhs. A case was filed against Suresh Dhundale for allegedly cheating at Malvani police station on October 19.

According to the FIR, Santosh Sahu (43) has been an employee since 2011 with 'Stop Cine Digital Private Limited' a company that rents out cameras for shooting. Sahu's job was to keep track of camera rentals. Before the pandemic, 'The Satish Kaushik Entertainment' production house frequently rented cameras for shooting, but they stopped doing so after the pandemic hit.

Timeline Of The Crime

On October 15, at 10.00 a.m., Sahu received a call, the caller told his name Suresh Dhundale and pretending to be from 'The Satish Kaushik Entertainment' production house. The caller asked about Sony lens and Shahu confirmed they had one. The caller came, and took the lens, and paid Rs. 19,824 via a Bank of Baroda cheque made out to Suresh Dhundale.

On October 18, at 10.30 a.m., Suresh Dhundale again called Shahu again and asked to rent a camera, lens and other equipment for a one-month shoot at 'The Satish Kaushik Entertainment' production house. Dhundale provided lens details and an address that turned out to be his home in Kharodi Village, Marve Road, Malad West. Sahu completed the necessary paperwork and sent the equipment to that address. Dhundale signed the receipt and got the equipment.

On October 21, Sahu found out that the Rs 19,824 cheque had bounced, which made him suspicious. He contacted Dhundale, who immediately transferred the money back to 'Stop Cine Digital Private Limited' making Sahu trust him again.

Later Sahu and Jacky Shah, the owner of 'Stop Cine Digital Private Limited' found out that Dhundale had previously cheated another company and then provided them with second-hand cameras and equipment. When they contacted 'The Satish Kaushik Entertainment' production house, they learned that Dhundale had no connection to their company.

Accused Booked Under Cheating Charges

Subsequently, Shahu and Shah went to his house to inquire about the camera and other equipment. However, Dhundale verbally abused them, refused to return the items, it issue threats. Consequently, Shahu filed a case against Dhundale under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), and 504 (provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.