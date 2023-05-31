 Mumbai News: Man held for robbing assets worth ₹74 lakh from jewellery shop in Goregaon
Mumbai News: Man held for robbing assets worth ₹74 lakh from jewellery shop in Goregaon

On the night of May 15, the accused bought spiked food and served it to shop worker Shrawan, who fell unconscious. Accused Suresh then looted the store.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man held for robbing assets worth ₹74 lakh from jewellery shop in Goregaon | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly sedating a jewellery shop worker and burgling the store. They have recovered stolen booty worth Rs74 lakh from the accused, Suresh Lohar.

Accused befriended man working in the jewellery shop

According to the police, Suresh befriended Shrawan Kharwad who lived in the jewellery shop. On the night of May 15, the accused bought spiked food and served it to Shrawan, who fell unconscious. Suresh then looted the store.

