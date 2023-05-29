 Mumbai News: Man shot dead in Kandivali, accused held in UP
Mumbai News: Man shot dead in Kandivali, accused held in UP

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The Kandivali Police on Monday arrested a man from Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh for shooting dead a man in the Laljipada area of Kandivali on Sunday. According to police, the accused was arrested after a special team of police was sent to Uttar Pradesh. The name of the accused and the motive behind the crime was not disclosed by the police yet. The incident was captured on CCTV when the accused fired upon Manoj Singh Chauhan, 32. Chauhan was soon evacuated to the hospital; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

