Mumbai News: Chembur man crushed to death as parking garage collapses on him

A man was killed when a stack parking column collapsed on him in Chembur on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. at Swastik Flair building, D.K. Sandu Marg, Chembur (East). Prakash Sundaram, who lives in an adjacent bungalow, said he was resting when he heard a loud sound.

Police trying to identify the man

Inspector Sunil Jadhav of Chembur police confirmed the death of one person, whose identity was not known immediately.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said the man, who was doing housekeeping work for the building, was below the cars which were stacked one above another on the stack parking, when the structure collapsed all of a sudden.

“Local residents and the Fire Brigade had a tough time extricating the mangled body of the housekeeper. They used crowbars and other tools to lift the metal structure which had fallen on the man, but in vain. It was only after someone pressed a button did the lift move up a little making it possible to remove the body. A doctor residing in the building certified the man dead," said K. Alka, a neighbour.

Parking garage collapsed as heavy SUV was parked at the top

Sources said a heavy SUV was parked on top of the stack and because of being overweight the entire column collapsed.

Dr Mehul Jhaveri, who lives in the opposite building, said, “I think the man was cleaning the car at the bottom when the entire lift collapsed on him."

Satpal Arora, an expert who is in the business of designing and erecting car stacking lifts, said, “Heavier vehicles should never be parked on the top. But many are not aware of this precaution. Also, regular maintenance should be done of all such lifts."