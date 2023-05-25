Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at Swastik Chamber in Chembur; video from spot surfaces

Mumbai news: Fire breaks out at Swastik Chamber in Chembur, no casualty reported | Representative Image

Mumbai: On Thursday morning, a building in Chembur reported a fire. The incident took place in Swastik Chamber of the area and visuals from there surfaced online. Despite the chilling video showing fumes coming out of the building, it was fortunately noted that there were no casualties due to the mishap. The fire was doused off moments later when the emergency services rushed in for assistance.

Four fire engines were sent to the spot and the fire in the building was doused, news agency ANI reported while adding further that the reason behind the incident is still not clear. Further investigation is underway.

Similar incident in the recent past

A shop in Sector 5 in Sanpada caught fire on Tuesday and faced huge loses. No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire accident, however, several products from the shop were burnt to ashes and turned useless for sale upsetting the owner.

One fire engine from Vashi Fire station was pressed into service and it took no lesser than an hour to control the fire and complete the cooling process. However, by the time fire was brought under control and fully extinguished, the materials in this shop were damaged.