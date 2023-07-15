Mumbai News: Man Convicted Of Molestation Within A Month

Representative Image |

After a speedy court trial, a man was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs500 for molesting a woman from his neighbourhood. Salim Musa Khan and the victim live in a Pedder Road chawl. The locality has a common bathroom. Khan had tried to sneak into the bathroom when the woman was bathing. After receiving a complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested him from Nagpur. A charge-sheet was filed in a week and Khan was convicted within a month.

