Mumbai News: Man Convicted Of Molestation Within A Month

Khan had tried to sneak into the bathroom when the woman was bathing.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Representative Image |

After a speedy court trial, a man was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs500 for molesting a woman from his neighbourhood. Salim Musa Khan and the victim live in a Pedder Road chawl. The locality has a common bathroom. Khan had tried to sneak into the bathroom when the woman was bathing. After receiving a complaint, police acted swiftly and arrested him from Nagpur. A charge-sheet was filed in a week and Khan was convicted within a month. 

