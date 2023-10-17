Mumbai News: Malwani Doctor Faces 3rd Rape Case After Being Jailed For 2 Others | Pixabay

Mumbai: Another rape case has been registered against Dr Yogesh Bhanushali, who is in prison for two similar cases. In one of the cases, he allegedly raped and cheated a woman of nearly Rs 5 lakh.

The third case was registered at Malwani police station on Saturday. As per the complainant, a 29-year-old employee of a call centre, the doctor met her at a club, where they exchanged phone numbers and became friends. One day he invited her to his residence and introduced her to his family, later falsely promising marriage.

Over a period of time, he borrowed Rs5 lakh from her and purchased a car and a mini theatre system. His relatives were also allegedly involved in the farce, with his aunt frequently assuring her of marriage. As per the victim, his family also used this money to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Whenever she asked about getting married, he got angry and refused, but his relatives intervened. Finally, she threatened to file a police case.

Two Cases Of Rape & Cheating Filed Against Bhanushali

Recently, two rape and cheating cases were filed against Bhanushali at Malwani police station, and one case was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences at Shivaji Nagar police station in 2020. The police were hoping that other victims would come forward with their accounts. The third victim’s advocate Rafique Gori said, “He is a habitual rapist. After meeting a new woman, he abandoned the previous one, robbed her of her money and ornaments and threatened to make intimate photos viral.”

Senior police inspector Chimaji Aadhaw said the accused’s police custody will end on October 18, but will be immediately arrested in the third case.

