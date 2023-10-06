Mumbai News: Malwani Doctor Held, Booked Over 2 Rape Complaints

Mumbai News: Malvani Doctor Held, Booked Over 2 Rape Complaints | Representative Image

Mumbai: A doctor from Malwani, Yogesh Bhanushali, has been arrested for rape and remanded in judicial custody. Two cases have been filed against him – one on Sept 27 and the other on Oct 3. Advocate Rafique Gori, representing one of the victims, said they anticipate more victims to come forward.

The advocate said Bhanushali followed a distinct pattern. He contacted women through Instagram and lured them into a relationship. He invited them to his residence, introduced them to his family residing on the ground floor before leading them upstairs to his personal living quarters, where he convinced them to straighten their hair and wear revealing clothing for a pub visit.

He would engage in a physical relationship with them and convince them to get intimate tattoos.

After meeting a new woman, he would abandon the previous one, rob her of money and ornaments, and threaten to make explicit photos viral.

Family Threatens Victim To Withdraw Cases

His family too allegedly pressured the victims to withdraw their cases. His sister, who lives in Germany, allegedly contacted one of the victims and exerted pressure on her.

One of the cases was lodged by a nurse, the sister of a police constable. A case had been registered against him under the POCSO Act in the past.

Advocate Gori has also sought an inquiry into his degrees as he claimed to have various degrees on different occasions. Gori said that he had also revealed the victim’s identity through video recordings during court proceedings.

