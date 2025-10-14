Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City | Photo: Representative Image

Three people were arrested by Malad Police for allegedly stealing ATM cards from unsuspecting bank customers. The accused discreetly noted down PINs and later withdrew money from victims’ accounts, targeting ATMs in Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Borivali, Chembur, and Malad this month alone.

Incident Triggering Investigation

The latest case was reported on October 8 in Malad. A 55-year-old man’s ATM card got stuck while withdrawing cash. The accused helped retrieve the card while secretly noting his PIN, later stealing the card and fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40,000 from his account.

Police Investigation and Arrests

After the complaint, a team led by Senior Inspector Dushyant Chavan analyzed CCTV footage and traced the suspects. Monitoring their movements, police followed a vehicle to Chembur and identified its owner, who admitted hiring the car to the three accused.

Identity of the Accused

The arrested individuals are Mohammad Aarif Khan, 47, a chauffeur; Abdul Haqiq Khan, 34, a truck driver; and Danish Khan, 23, a labourer. Abdul Haqiq and Danish have prior criminal records in Uttar Pradesh.