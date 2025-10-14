 Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

The latest case was reported on October 8 in Malad. A 55-year-old man’s ATM card got stuck while withdrawing cash. The accused helped retrieve the card while secretly noting his PIN, later stealing the card and fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40,000 from his account.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City | Photo: Representative Image

Three people were arrested by Malad Police for allegedly stealing ATM cards from unsuspecting bank customers. The accused discreetly noted down PINs and later withdrew money from victims’ accounts, targeting ATMs in Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Borivali, Chembur, and Malad this month alone.

Incident Triggering Investigation

The latest case was reported on October 8 in Malad. A 55-year-old man’s ATM card got stuck while withdrawing cash. The accused helped retrieve the card while secretly noting his PIN, later stealing the card and fraudulently withdrawing Rs 40,000 from his account.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation...
article-image

Police Investigation and Arrests

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case
Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case
Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case
'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police
'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police
Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City
Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

After the complaint, a team led by Senior Inspector Dushyant Chavan analyzed CCTV footage and traced the suspects. Monitoring their movements, police followed a vehicle to Chembur and identified its owner, who admitted hiring the car to the three accused.

Identity of the Accused

The arrested individuals are Mohammad Aarif Khan, 47, a chauffeur; Abdul Haqiq Khan, 34, a truck driver; and Danish Khan, 23, a labourer. Abdul Haqiq and Danish have prior criminal records in Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case

Mumbai News: Himachal Woman Denied Anticipatory Bail In ₹11.55 Lakh Job Scam Case

'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police

'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police

Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Mumbai News: Malad Police Arrest Trio For ATM Card Theft, Fraudulent Withdrawals Across City

Mumbai Fraud News: Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee

Mumbai Fraud News: Chembur Woman Duped Of ₹1 Lakh By Man Impersonating BMC Employee