 Mumbai News: Local Train Services Disrupted After Rake Derails While Entering Mumbai Central Station Yard; Visuals Surface
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: An empty rake of a local train derailed at the Mumbai Central railway station while entering the yard on Wednesday. This has resulted in delays in the local train services of the Western Railway. The down slow line was affected by the incident and is said to be attended to within 30-40 minutes of the incident, said Sumit Thakur, CRPO WR.

A wheel of the local train derailed at a crossing point while it was entering a car shed at around 11.30. There was no report of injury to anyone.

According to some commuters, train operations on the slow line were affected due to the incident, as bunching of trains took place between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Trains on the fast line were operating.

Another Incident Reported Earlier

This is the second incident of derailment of a train in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in less than a week. On Saturday afternoon, a goods train derailed in Raigad district adjoining Mumbai, disrupting operations on the Panvel-Vasai route. No one was injured in the incident, officials earlier said.

