Goods Train Derails In Raigad District; Operations On Panvel-Vasai Route Hit | CR

Raigad: A goods train from Panvel to Vasai derailed near Panvel station, causing disruptions in the Panvel-Kalamboli section, Central Railway informed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 3.05 pm on Saturday.

Four wagons and a brake van of the train derailed, affecting the UP line from Panvel to Diva. The DOWN line, however, remained unaffected, ensuring the safety of traffic from Diva to Panvel.

Restoration work begins

Accident relief teams were dispatched from Kalyan, Kurla, and Panvel, to assess the situation and initiate restoration efforts. While mail express trains experienced delays in the region, suburban services continued to run as per schedule.

Notably, the Gorakhpur-Panvel Express was temporarily halted at Kalamboli station, LTT-Mangaluru Express was detained at Thane, and the Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Express paused at Taloja. These trains are expected to resume their journeys soon as the down line's safety is ensured.

A) Trains diverted-

1) DN 12125 CSMT PUNE pragati exp- will run via diverted Kalyan-Karjat- lonavala route. Instead of it's regular route of panvel-karjat -lonavala route.

Mail express trains detained with their detained station location are-

B) DN Trains-

1) 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel exp- reached Panvel

2) 12619 LTT- Mangluru exp- at kalamboli

3) 09009 mumbai central- Sawantwadi exp- departed from kalamboli

4) 22634 nizamuddin- trivendrum exp- at dativali

C) UP Trains-

1) 20931 Kochuveli- Indore exp- at Somathane

2) 12617 Ernakulam- nizamuddin exp- at Somathane

3) 01348 Roha-diva MEMU- at Jite station.

Passengers traveling on UP mail express trains, including the Kochuveli-Indore Express and the Ernakulam-Nizamuddin Express, should anticipate delays until the restoration work is completed.

Navi Mumbai suburban services unaffected

However, Navi Mumbai suburban services between the Panvel-CSMT section were unaffected as the incident occurred on the Panvel-Kalamboli railway line, which further leads to Mumbai and Vasai.

Notably, Railway authorities have planned a 38-hour mega block between Panvel and Belapur stations of Harbour and Trans-Harbour corridors beginning Saturday night for laying two new lines under the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

"Authorities are working diligently to clear the tracks and restore normal train operations in the affected area. Travelers are advised to stay updated with railway announcements and plan their journeys accordingly," stated an official of CR.

