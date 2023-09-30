Mumbai's Central Railway To Introduce 'Woloo Women’s Powder Rooms' At Seven Stations

Central Railway Mumbai Division to Introduce "Woloo Women’s Powder Room" at Seven Stations | Kamal Mishra

The Central Railway Mumbai Division has decided to introduce "Woloo Women’s Powder Room" at seven prominent stations. This innovative initiative, set to be operational within the next two months and can redefine travel experience for women commuters.

Features of the room

"The 'Woloo Women’s Powder Room' concept includes dedicated spaces, each spanning 200 square meters, at stations including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Mulund, Thane, Mankhurd, and Chembur. These powder rooms are exclusively designed for women, providing a comfortable and hygienic environment equipped with toilets, washbasins, and mirrors" said an official.

"This initiative along with installation, operation and maintenance of the aspirational toilets by the Licensee is expected to fetch a revenue of ₹39.48 lakh per annum for 5 years for the Railway " he said.

Each of these rooms will have 4 toilets which will cover 50% area. The balance 50% area can be used for retail where the, Licensee will be allowed to sell non-food items like women’s hygiene products, beauty products, personal care products, cosmetics, gift items etc., at the marginal retail price (MRP).

Gents will have access to retail area and terrace

Toilets will be meant for ladies only, however gents will be allowed access to the retail area and will be permitted to sit on the terrace area if they are accompanied by women.

No selling or distribution of food items will be permitted. The room will deal with only paid washroom access and retailing of non-food items like women’s hygiene products, beauty products, personal care products, cosmetics, gift items etc.

The cost of installation, operation and maintenance will be borne by the licensee including maintenance of hardware, software, cabling, fabrication, electricity, manpower and other expenses.

Toilet charges will be ₹10 per person

Toilet usage charges will be ₹10 per person, at a time. Passengers can also take an annual subscription worth ₹365.

It will be manned by decent, presentable, polite staff with valid identity cards. Provision of cashless modes of payment will also be provided at the Powder rooms.

These rooms are basically for women in public places such as railway stations, petrol pumps, bus stations, malls etc. It will have a room with toilet facilities, wash basins and mirrors where women can use toilets, wash their hands and even apply some make up. It is different from a public toilet where these facilities are generally not available or are not convenient enough.