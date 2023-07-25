Mumbai News: Landslide Reported Near Andheri Residential Complex, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces | Twitter Screengrab

Intermittent torrential rains have lashed parts of Mumbai resulting in incidents like tree-falling, land cavings etc. In wee hours of Tuesday, another incident of landslide was reported in Andheri. The incident happened in the Chakala area of the suburb.

The landslide was reported in the vicinity of Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) located on Mahakali Road, near Gurunanak School. The incident occurred at approximately 02:01 am and was promptly reported by CP Control. No injuries have been reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Building Evacuation in Progress

According to information obtained from Shri Sable, the Junior Engineer in charge of maintenance, a large amount of soil and stones tumbled down from a nearby hilly area, affecting the rear portion of a multi-story building within the vicinity. The affected building, a G+7 structure, houses a total of 168 rooms.

In the wake of the landslide, authorities swiftly initiated evacuation procedures for the safety of the residents. The vacating process is currently underway, and relevant agencies have been mobilized to assist in managing the situation. The agencies involved include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB), the local Police, and Ward Staff.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)