Mumbai News: Lack Of Proper Roads Leads To Pregnant Woman's Death

Representative Pic

Mumbai: Development has not reached tribal areas of the state, as is evident from the incident at Igatpuri where a pregnant woman lost her life.

The women who was in unbearable labour pain was carried by the villagers for two and a half kilometres in a palanquin, because of lack of any mode of transport to a health centre. Besides, doctors were not available in two hospitals and there was a delay in admission in the third.

Vanita Bhagat, a resident of Junwanewadi in Talogh Gram Panchayat of Igatpuri was taken to Talogh, two and a half kilometres away, by a palanquin at 2.30 am on Tuesday as her labour pain began.The villagers have to walk the distance along a dirt road, which is muddy due to rain, to reach the main road at Talogh.

From Talogh, Bhagat was taken to the government hospital in Igatpuri in a vehicle. As no doctor was present there, she was taken to the government hospital at Wadivarhe, where only nurses were present. The nurses suggested that she should be taken to the Nashik District Government Hospital.

When Bhagat reached the district hospital at four in the morning, she was treated for one to one and a half hours but did not respond to treatment.

Pregnant woman in labour dies

Bhagat’s body was brought to Igatpuri taluka from Nashik by vehicle.As there is no paved road leading to Junwanewadi, everyone, including school children, elderly people and pregnant women suffer.Social activist Sitaram Gawanda has demanded that a road be made up to Junvenwadi immediately.The issue has led to an uproar in the Assembly, which witnessed a walkout by opposition members.The opposition demanded immediate discussion on the issue even as the Speaker directed the government to make a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the opposition to avoid politicisation of the issue and stated that the government is serious about amending the situation and a statement will be made in the House.

“The state government is spending crores of rupees on building roads. However, a young tribal woman has died in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district just because there are no motorable roads. The government is responsible for the death,” said Nana Patole of the Congress, demanding an immediate discussion on the issue as the House gathered for business on Wednesday morning.

Patole angered over incident

“Such an unfortunate death of a young woman is a shame for the state government and it is death due to insensitivity of the government,” Patole said. However, Speaker Rahul Narvekar denied permission for discussion highlighting technical issues and directed the state government to submit a statement.

The opposition then staged a walkout.“The BJP government is only meant for a handful of ultra rich people and pays no heed to the plight of tribals and SC ST communities. The people would teach the government a lesson,” Patole said at Vidhan Bhavan.

Patole also criticised the government for getting supplementary demands worth ₹41,000 crore approved in both Houses of the legislature. “Where are they going to bring the necessary funds from?” Patole asked and said the BJP government is a failure on all counts and is proving to be detrimental to the people of the state.