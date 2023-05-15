Palghar: Pregnant tribal woman dies after walking 7 kilometers for treatment in scorching heat, family alleges medical negligence

Representational image | File Image

A 21-year-old pregnant tribal woman, Sonali Waghat, who was nine months pregnant, died after walking seven kilometers from her village to a primary health center (PHC) and then back home in Palghar district. The cause of death was reported to be sunstroke. However, the family of the deceased has alleged that she was a victim of medical negligence.

Pregnant Sonali walked 7 Kms in heat

On Friday, Sonali Waghat, who hailed from Osavira village in Dahanu taluka, walked for 3.5 kilometers under the scorching sun to reach the highway. From there, she took an auto-rickshaw to the Tawa Primary Health Centre as she was feeling unwell, according to Palghar district civil surgeon Dr. Sanjay Bodade.

After reaching the Tawa Primary Health Centre, the woman, who was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was treated and discharged. She was advised to return on May 27, which was the likely day of her delivery. Despite feeling unwell and the sweltering summer heat, she walked another 3.5 kilometers back home from the highway, according to Dr. Sanjay Bodade.

She, along with unborn child, died on May 12

Upon reaching home, the woman developed a high fever and was taken to the Kasa subdistrict hospital. She was given a paracetamol tablet, but when her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Vedanta hospital in Talasari, which was approximately 15 kilometers away. While en route to Vedanta hospital, the woman and her unborn child passed away. This incident occurred on May 12, prior to the expected delivery date of May 27.

Doctor dismisses allegations of negligence

Dr. Bodade has refuted the allegations of medical negligence and stated that the woman walked to the Tawa Primary Health Centre at 10:30 am in hot climatic conditions and walked back home at 3 pm in similarly hot conditions. As the village is remotely situated, there are no means of transportation available. The woman was brought to Kasa SDH in a semi-conscious state with high-grade fever, which was primarily diagnosed as heat stroke. She was referred for tertiary treatment at Vedanta Hospital. Dr. Bodade has assured that the case will be further investigated. He also mentioned that many tribal women avoid institutional deliveries due to a lack of trust, and this incident will only deepen that deficit of trust.