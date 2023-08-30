Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Committee Finds No Medical Negligence in Baby Arm Amputation Case

FPJ

There has been no medical negligence in the case of a two-and-a-half month-old baby who’s right forearm had to be amputated to save his complete hand, said the four-member committee of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital formed by the additional municipal commissioner.

As per its preliminary report, the baby had tested positive for protein C deficiency, which is a rare disorder that causes abnormal blood clotting. A final report is yet to be submitted.

Parental Allegations and Ongoing Monitoring

However, the parents alleged that the committee is favouring their doctors and hence it ruled out medical negligence. Meanwhile, the baby is under constant observation and kept on a ventilator as he has pneumonia. Moreover, the rheumatology department has been given a reference of the case.

Background of the Case

According to a senior doctor from the hospital, the baby was prematurely born due to which he had low weight and several health complications following which he was kept in neonatal intensive care unit for observation.

“The blood sample of the baby was sent for testing, which revealed a deficiency of protein C, which is congenital. Patients with this condition have a higher propensity to develop disseminated intravascular coagulation or venous thromboembolism, which may comprise the initial presentation of the disease,” the medico explained. The tests will be repeated after four weeks as such patients have to live on anticoagulants for a lifetime as the person is always prone for thrombosis anywhere in the body, added the doctor.

Municipal Commissioner's Inquiry

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde had set up the committee after the baby's parents complained that the negligence by the doctors led to amputation of the infant's right arm. “It is the preliminary report and there are some more tests which have to be done before jumping to any conclusions. But it is clear that the baby has a rare disorder which leads to thrombosis,” said a doctor.

Parents' Perspective

Infant's father, Rahul Chavan, said that it is hard to believe that there was no medical negligence that led to the amputation. “It is very painful to see my baby suffering since birth. We want him to get well soon and take him home. My wife had immediately informed the on-duty doctor about the child’s hand turning blue on July 15, but nothing was done, which clearly shows negligence of doctors and staff,” he said. The parents have received Rs5 lakh help from the state government.