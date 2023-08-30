 Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Committee Finds No Medical Negligence in Baby Arm Amputation Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: KEM Hospital Committee Finds No Medical Negligence in Baby Arm Amputation Case

Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Committee Finds No Medical Negligence in Baby Arm Amputation Case

Infant has a rare disorder of protein C deficiency, said a four-member committee of KEM Hospital, which was formed to probe the allegation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

There has been no medical negligence in the case of a two-and-a-half month-old baby who’s right forearm had to be amputated to save his complete hand, said the four-member committee of the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital formed by the additional municipal commissioner.

As per its preliminary report, the baby had tested positive for protein C deficiency, which is a rare disorder that causes abnormal blood clotting. A final report is yet to be submitted.

Parental Allegations and Ongoing Monitoring

However, the parents alleged that the committee is favouring their doctors and hence it ruled out medical negligence. Meanwhile, the baby is under constant observation and kept on a ventilator as he has pneumonia. Moreover, the rheumatology department has been given a reference of the case.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Accident Patient, Who Sustained Severe Head Injuries, Made To Wait For 24 Hrs Of...
article-image

Background of the Case

According to a senior doctor from the hospital, the baby was prematurely born due to which he had low weight and several health complications following which he was kept in neonatal intensive care unit for observation.

“The blood sample of the baby was sent for testing, which revealed a deficiency of protein C, which is congenital. Patients with this condition have a higher propensity to develop disseminated intravascular coagulation or venous thromboembolism, which may comprise the initial presentation of the disease,” the medico explained. The tests will be repeated after four weeks as such patients have to live on anticoagulants for a lifetime as the person is always prone for thrombosis anywhere in the body, added the doctor.

Municipal Commissioner's Inquiry

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde had set up the committee after the baby's parents complained that the negligence by the doctors led to amputation of the infant's right arm. “It is the preliminary report and there are some more tests which have to be done before jumping to any conclusions. But it is clear that the baby has a rare disorder which leads to thrombosis,” said a doctor.

Parents' Perspective

Infant's father, Rahul Chavan, said that it is hard to believe that there was no medical negligence that led to the amputation. “It is very painful to see my baby suffering since birth. We want him to get well soon and take him home. My wife had immediately informed the on-duty doctor about the child’s hand turning blue on July 15, but nothing was done, which clearly shows negligence of doctors and staff,” he said. The parents have received Rs5 lakh help from the state government.

Read Also
‘Lost Faith In Govt Facilities’: Father Of Premature Baby Whoes Arm Had To Be Amputated After...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...