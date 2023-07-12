Mumbai News: IT Professional With Cardiac Failure Gets New Lease Of Life With Mitra Clip Procedure

A 52-year-old IT professional suffering from cardiac failure along with mitral regurgitation gets a new lease of life after doctors at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim performed the Mitra Clip procedure on June 7. During this procedure, a small device Mitra Clip is placed in the heart’s mitral valve to reduce leakage.

The patient with ischemic heart failure had suffered a heart attack in January this year following which he had undergone angioplasty. Despite the angioplasty, his post-recovery did not go well, and his heart function had reduced by 20-25%. As a series of tests were conducted, it was found that the patient had a severe leak in his mitral valve (the valve between the left atrium and the left ventricle of the heart), requiring surgery. Moreover, the patient was on many medications, which could not be increased as he had low blood pressure, and increasing the dosage was not possible.

Dr Haresh Mehta, Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist, who performed the procedure, said, “Considering the patient’s diagnosis and present condition, we opted for the Mitra Clip procedure, which would reduce his risk of heart failure significantly and at the same time delay/prevent his need for a heart transplant. Any surgical procedure to repair the heart valve is high risk for patients who have a weak heart. Mitra Clip is the only procedure that has shown successful outcomes in such cases. It is a complex procedure requiring precision and experience.