Pune News: 5 Held After Gang Members Open Fire On Police Leaving Officer Injured During Combing Operation In Waraj; Visuals Surface |

Pune: In a daring incident, gangs in Pune fired upon police officers during a late-night combing operation, resulting in an injury to a policeman. The incident took place at approximately 1 am when criminals targeted officers from Unit 03 of the Crime Branch. The injured police is currently receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

Goons Fired At Police During Combing Operation

In response to rising crime rates, the Pune Police initiated a massive combing operation late on Friday night. Determined to crack down on criminal activities, the police conducted raids on the city streets in the dead of night, resulting in the detention of several defiant criminals. However, during the combing operation around 1 am, the criminals unleashed a barrage of gunfire on the police officers from Unit 03 of the Crime Branch. One officer sustained injuries during the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

An officer was #injured in a cross-firing incident between Unit 03 of the Crime Branch and gang members in #Pune's Mhada Colony, Waraj. Five individuals were apprehended while the injured #policeman is currently receiving treatment at Sassoon Hospital.



By: @gunwantiparaste… pic.twitter.com/2Zb1I4Xfj6 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 8, 2023

Five Accused Held In Connection With Firing

According to the police, the officers and personnel of Crime Branch Unit 03 were conducting the combing operation in Mhada Colony, Waraj, when they noticed suspicious activity involving a group of eight to ten individuals near Rosary School. The police attempted to apprehend the criminals when one of the suspects pointed a firearm at them, subsequently opening fire. In the ensuing scuffle, a policeman was wounded by one of the attackers. The police managed to apprehend five individuals in connection with the incident.

Several Weapons Seized, Case Registered

Immediately after the shooting, four to five other suspects retaliated by firing at the police. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused fled towards the nearby hill. The police are currently engaged in a search operation to locate the remaining suspects. A case is being registered at the Warje Malwadi Police Station, and several items, including a Gavathi katta firearm, four live cartridges, two iron knives, a Katavani screwdriver, and a hammer, were seized from the arrested individuals. It has been revealed during the investigation that the arrested suspects were planning to rob an ATM belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI).