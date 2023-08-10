Mumbai News: India Clean Air Connect Platform To Unite Air Quality Stakeholders

Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Organisations and individuals alarmed by escalating air pollution in their cities now have a powerful resource at their disposal: the India Clean Air Connect (ICAC) platform.

Supported by the India Climate Collaborative and Asar Social Impact Advisors, and designed by Sensing Local, ICAC is a dynamic, community-centric digital hub for air quality stakeholders and resources in India, which aims to facilitate collaborative action in the air quality domain, and advance action on air pollution in the country.

Air pollution is one of the greatest threats to public health in India, accounting for nearly one-third of the total annual deaths in the country. Nearly 70% of the top 50 most polluted cities in the world are in India; additionally, most Indian cities consistently do not meet the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) air quality standards, putting much of the country’s population at risk of the adverse impacts of air pollution.

Recognizing the Nexus of Air Pollution and Climate Change

Furthermore, air pollution and climate change are closely interlinked and often interact with each other as well. While a number and variety of solutions to air pollution have been implemented, addressing air pollution comprehensively requires a variety of stakeholders such as policymakers, citizens, boundary organisations, and so on to work collaboratively on solutions; studies suggest that such systems-level action is currently missing in the air quality domain.

“ICAC emerged from the urgent need recognised by air quality organisations to unite stakeholders, bridge knowledge disparities, and monitor sectoral and regional advancements to minimise redundancies or duplication in efforts. The platform serves to aggregate knowledge, data, and opportunities to foster a shared resource pool, facilitating peer learning and aligning efforts”, said Ankit Bhargava, Co-founder at Sensing Local.

ICAC: Bridging Gaps, Fostering Collaboration

Informed by a database of over 350 air quality actors in over 100 cities and 16 countries, as well as 74 international and national sources of data and knowledge, and more than 70 networks in the ecosystem, ICAC brings together organisations, individuals, and networks working on air quality in India across sectors and geographies, for collective action on air pollution, providing ecosystem stakeholders with avenues to collaborate across the ecosystem, align on goals, and coordinate action across the country. The platform also serves as a hub for communication, knowledge-sharing and learning, and stakeholder engagement, offering pertinent information on events, employment opportunities, funding possibilities, and resource portals.

“Air pollution is a complex challenge that requires collective action from all stakeholders; to bridge key gaps and promote ecosystem-wide collaborations, regional partnerships, and innovative solutions, ICAC is playing a pivotal role,” said Brikesh Singh, Chief of Communications & Engagement at Asar.

Key Features and Contributions

The platform features essential government notifications, relevant air quality data retrieved from public sources, and a repository of past and present reports on air pollution. Users can access city and micro-action plans under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), as well as a comprehensive list of resource portals that present air quality data and knowledge from and on India. The platform also provides updates on major online and offline events related to air quality, and job opportunities in the domain, that can aid in enabling individuals as well as organisations to engage with the air quality ecosystem more strategically.

“The air quality ecosystem in India is fragmented and severely underfunded, with funding limited to specific geographies and organisations. The platform can serve as a common space for funders to engage with a variety of air quality actors, understand ecosystem priorities based on evidence, and find like-minded stakeholders to partner with”, stated Shloka Nath, CEO at India Climate Collaborative.