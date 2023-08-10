 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Fortune Grand Building At Agripada; Video Surfaces
The fire broke out at one of the upper floors of the building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire broke out in South Mumbai's Agripada area in a posh building on Thursday (August 10). The fire broke out at one of the upper floors of the building. Smoke was seen coming out of one of the floors of the building. There is no report of loss of life or any casualties in the incident so far.

Still of smoke emanating from one of the floors of the building.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

