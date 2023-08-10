Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Fortune Grand Building At Agripada; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Fire broke out in South Mumbai's Agripada area in a posh building on Thursday (August 10). The fire broke out at one of the upper floors of the building. Smoke was seen coming out of one of the floors of the building. There is no report of loss of life or any casualties in the incident so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Still of smoke emanating from one of the floors of the building.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)