Mumbai News: ICICI Lombard Insurance Company Reports ₹1 Crore Fraud To Dadar Police

ICICI Lombard Insurance Company has filed a case with Dadar police station, alleging that unidentified individuals illicitly extracted Rs 1 crore from its account by using counterfeit authorizations from the Operations Head and Vice President of the health department.

As per information from Dadar Police, an ICICI Lombard official, in their complaint, stated that an unknown individual fraudulently withdrew one crore rupees from the company by forging the signatures of the Vice President and Operations Head.

Accused signed mandate form of company officials to transfer money

The police revealed that an unidentified person, by signing the mandate form of the company's Vice President and Operations Head, transferred Rs 1 crore to another person's bank account through the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

The complainant informed the police that the accused, using fake documents, applied through NPCI on October 25, and the money was transferred on October 28.

Upon checking the account on November 5, a company official discovered that Rs 1 crore had been debited from the company's account to an unknown individual's account.

Officials refuse signing mandate form, complaint filed

Upon scrutinising the mandate form, it was evident that the Vice President and the Operations Head's signatures were forged. Both officials denied signing the form when questioned.

Once the company confirmed the fraudulent transfer, an FIR was lodged at Dadar Police Station.

A police officer mentioned that the recipient's bank account is located in Jharkhand.

