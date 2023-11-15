FPJ Cyber Secure: Kalamboli Doctor Loses ₹1 Lakh To Online Fraud | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 31-year-old doctor from Kalamboli lost ₹1 lakh to cyber fraudsters when she tried to get delivered a lipstick that was struck at the courier company.

Despite the victim not sharing any confidential details of her bank account, cyber fraudsters transferred ₹1 lakh in two transactions.

Modus operandi of the fraudsters

As per the complainant, on November 2, she ordered lipstick from an e-commerce site. However, she did not receive the consignment till November 6 at her residence address. She contacted the courier company Blue Dart. However, she was asked to contact the customer care team. After some time, she received an email and later a phone call from an unknown number. The caller told her that her parcel was on hold and she needed to send ₹2 to Blue Dart to get it delivered. But the victim refused to send money.

However, they requested her to send money many times. But she did not send them money. Then, the cyber fraudster told her that he sent a link and asked her to download it. When the victim downloaded the link, she was asked to enter her address in it.

After filing the address, she was asked to put details of the bank name which she has been using. She filled in the bank name. Soon after, she received a message to create a BHIM UPI link. She immediately asked the caller about it. However, the cyber fraudster told her that she can uninstall the app now. He also provided the mobile number of a delivery boy 7795177664 and assured her that the parcel would be delivered and cut the phone. After getting assurance, she did not inquire further in the hope of getting her parcel.

Total of ₹1,00,000 was siphoned off

However, between 3 pm and 5 pm on November 9, there were two transactions in her bank account of ₹95,000 and ₹5,000 and a total of ₹1,00,000 was transferred.

She realised that she was cheated and immediately approached the Cyber Cell of Navi Mumbai police and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person under section 420 of IPC for cheating and sections 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act.

FPJ

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)