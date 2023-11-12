FPJ Cyber Secure: Doctor From SL Raheja Hospital Loses ₹6.54 Lakh In Online Scam | Representational Image

A doctor from SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, currently pursuing his Doctor of Medicine (MD) course there, fell victim to cyber fraud, where he was allegedly promised to double his money. Lured into investing a significant amount, the victim lost Rs. 6.54 lakhs.

How the cyber crime happened

Originally from Hupari in Kolhapur, the victim received a message on his Telegram account from a woman named Mohini. She offered him an online job, requiring a payment of Rs. 10,000, with the promise of doubling the amount in return. Trusting the offer, the victim sent her Rs. 10,000 via Google Pay, receiving Rs. 19,814 almost instantly. Encouraged by this, on November 6, he paid Rs. 36,693 and received Rs. 49,000 in his bank account.

The following day, he transferred Rs. 56,841 to the provided bank account but did not receive anything in return. In his statement to the police, he mentioned that he was persuaded to pay Rs. 2 lakhs, with the assurance of receiving the entire amount back, including the previous transactions. When he inquired about the money, he was informed that he had won a 'business class voucher' (air ticket), but to redeem it, he needed to pay Rs. 4 lakhs, and then he would receive the voucher along with Rs. 9 lakhs.

Frustrated, victim finally registers complaint

Unable to afford such a substantial amount, the victim was threatened with losing all the money and the voucher if he didn't pay. Despite paying Rs. 2 lakhs, they continued to demand more, leading the victim to realize it was a fraud. In total, he lost Rs. 6,56,841 to the scammers.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)