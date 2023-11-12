FPJ Cyber Secure: Goregaon Businessman Cheated Of ₹1 Crore In Delhi-Based Investment Scam

Representative image

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police have registered a cheating case against two individuals for allegedly duping a Goregaon-based businessman of Rs 1 crore. The accused assured the victim that upon accepting the cash, they would transfer Rs. 1.5 crore to his bank account through RTGS, promising him benefits and profit in return.

According to sources, Chandrakant Mestry (49), a Goregaon resident involved in the spice business, frequently visits South Mumbai for business purposes. In his complaint to the police, Mestry mentioned that he was introduced to an individual named Vicky on social media.

Accused coaxes victim to invest Rs 1 crore

Vicky provided the name of a Delhi-based company and enticed Mestry with a 50 per cent profit on investing in it. Claiming that by investing Rs 1 crore, Mestry would receive Rs 1.5 crore on the same day, Vicky convinced Mestry. Impressed by Vicky's assurances, Mestry visited the address provided by Vicky with Rs 1 crore on a Friday. Vicky introduced Mestry to an Angadiya and instructed him to invest the money through him.

The Angadiya took Rs 1 crore from Mestry, assuring him an immediate Rs 1.5 crore transfer through RTGS. However, when the money did not go through RTGS, Angadiya informed Mestry that they needed to go to the bank to check the reason. Subsequently, Angadiya took Mestry to the Bank of Baroda, asking him to wait outside while he went in.

Accused go no-contact

After waiting for an extended period, Mestry found Angadiya's office locked upon returning, and attempts to contact Vicky were in vain as his mobile was switched off.

Realizing that he had been cheated, Mestry filed a complaint with the LT Marg police. A police officer stated that the accused had informed Mestry about an NGO in Delhi involved in charity work. They claimed that by investing through Trend Fund, linked to the NGO, Mestry would receive a 50 per cent profit and benefits in tax payments.