FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying To Buy Sweets Online, MLA’s Daughter Duped Of ₹79,000

Representational photo/ FPJ

The 31-year-old married daughter of local legislator Geeta Jain became the latest target of cyber fraudsters who duped her of more than ₹79,000 while she was trying to make payment for sweets ordered online by her mother-in-law on Thursday.

In her statement to the police the complainant said that she received a call from her mother-in-law asking her to make an online payment of ₹480 for sweets ordered by her.

Victim scans OR code sent by fraudsters

The complainant immediately scanned a quick response (QR) code sent to her and made the payment. Minutes later she received a call on her WhatsApp number from an unidentified person who claimed to be a staffer of the sweetmeat shop. Under the guise of GST confirmation, the caller convinced her to open her Google Pay account. Later, he gave the complainant the code 39506 and asked her to put in the amount slot along with the four-digit password and send it, following which the amount was deducted from her account.

Accused convince complainant to repeat the entire process

The fraudster did not stop here and promised to help her get the refund. The complainant responded by saying that she will collect the amount from their office. However, he tendered an apology and convinced her to repeat the entire process. A similar amount was deducted again from her account. By the time she realised about the evil designs of the cyber crooks, the complainant had already lost ₹79,492.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act has been registered at the Navghar police station against the culprits. Further investigations were on.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)