Mumbai News: Harbour Line Delays After Wadala Point Failure; Services Restored In 30 Minutes

Mumbai Local Train | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai commuters faced delays on the Harbour line on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical failure at Wadala. A point failure on the down line was reported at 2:06 pm and resolved by 2:35 pm. During this period, local trains were disrupted, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Quick Response from Railway Officials

Railway officials rushed to the site and rectified the issue within 30 minutes. Services resumed after repairs, but the disruption caused train bunching, leaving several passengers uncertain about travel times. Many commuters turned to taxis and buses to reach their destinations.

Part of Ongoing Operational Issues

This follows another disruption on Tuesday, when a track fault between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg delayed main line services during morning hours. Office-goers, students, patients, and small business operators were affected.

Series of Recent Incidents

The Wadala incident is part of a series of recent operational issues on Mumbai’s suburban network:

On November 12, a leak in an oil pipeline between JNPT and IOTL disrupted services between Khar Kopar and Uran.

On November 6, an agitation by the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh at CSMT caused a one-hour suspension after staff blocked the motorman’s cabin.

A signal failure between Nerul and Vangani on October 31 affected train schedules.

A technical issue in an AC local train at Ambernath on October 28 also disrupted services.