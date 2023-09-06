Mumbai News: Govindas Aim To Make '10-Tier Pyramid' As Excitement Levels Rise Ahead Of Dahi Handi

Mumbai News: Govindas In Gung-Ho Mood To Celebrate Dahi Handi On September 7 | Photo: File

Mumbai: A day before the Dahi Handi is to be celebrated, the mood was gung-ho among Govindas (who make human pyramids). The Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak from Jogeshwari which has made a 9-tier pyramid is aiming to make a 10-tier pyramid this time around.

Quest for a World Record

"We are trying to make a 10 tier pyramid. We have been making nine tier year but this time we plan to go for a 10 tier," said Devid Fernandes, member of the Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak. The group will be heading to Thane straight where Pratap Sarnaik has announced Rs 21 lakh cash prize for the group that will break the world record of nine-tier pyramid.

Thriving Dahi Handi Celebrations in Thane

Thane, which has more prominent Dahi Handis as compared to Mumbai is the place where most Govinda Pathaks are looking to head who make tall human pyramids. Besides the one organised by Sarknaik, those that they will be visiting are ones started by late Anand Dighe, chief minister Eknath Shinde's Dahi Handi, MNS's Avinash Jadhav's Dahi Handi and BJP's Shivaji Patil's Dahi Handi.

"Early in the morning we will be going to Thane because prominent Dahi Handis are there," said Umesh Patel, Shiv Sai Krida Mandal, Borivali which also makes 9-tier pyramids. Those into 9-tier pyramids and attempting to make 10 tier pyramids said that much will depend on the confidence of the Govindas and if they are able to climb down after making nine tier pyramids. "If they fall, then their confidence reduces," said Arun Patil of Mazgaon Dakshin Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, more popularly known as Tadwadi Govinda Pathak. Tadwadi Pathak was among the first to make a nine tier pyramid in 2008.

Mumbai's Attraction

Unlike others, Patil said that Mumbai too is attractive for Govinda Pathaks as many Handis will come up. "It is election time and people have put up boards everywhere. We are hoping that there will be many Handis in Mumbai region too," said Patil. Among the prominent ones, Pathak looks forward to visiting are those in Jamboree Maidan in Worli, Bala Nandgaonkar's Dahi Handi in Kalachowkie, Arun Dudhwadkar in Tardeo among others.

Preparation and Government Support

"The excitement is there this time also because we have practiced and there is insurance also from government," said Patil. The state government has insured 75,000 Govindas and will be giving between rupees ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh claim money.

Read Also Pune Set For Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations And Dahi Handi Extravaganza

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)