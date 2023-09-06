Thane: Kopri Shiv Sena Organises 'Chief Minister Dahi Handi Utsav'; CM Eknath Shinde, Son & MP Shrikant Shinde Invited

Representational Image | AFP

The Kopri Shiv Sena branch is organising the "Chief Minister Dahi Handi Utsav" in Kopri area of Thane on September 7,where Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will be present along with son Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde (MP) of Kalyan constituency.

The Kopri Panchpakhadi chief Ram Repale, Thane district women's organizer Meenakshi Shinde, Prakash Kotwani and Santosh Bodke will also be present. Kotwani has also expressed his intention to organize the Pro Govinda tournament next year.

3 Handis organised

Kotwani, deputy city chief of Shiv-Sena said, "Dahi Handi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ashtavinayak Chowk in Kopri area. This year being the 2nd year of the festival, there is great enthusiasm among the activists. This year, three handi, one for Mumbai-Thane, one for women and one for Koprikar is being organized.

Cash prize of Rs 21,000 for eight layers, Rs 11,000 for seven layers, Rs 6000 for six layers, Rs 5000 for five layers and Rs 3000 for four layers will be awarded. Apart from this, prizes will be distributed to the local Govindas as well as for women for encouragement purpose."

"Safety belts, ambulances and doctors will be deployed"

"Safety belts, ambulances and doctors will be deployed for the safety of the Govinda teams. For Dahi Handi celebrations, entertainment programs will also be organized throughout the day. This Dahi Handi festival will be attended by CM Eknath Shinde and MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde in the presence of Shiv Sena MLAs along with Marathi cinema artists. This will be the special attraction of this Dahi Handi festival," informed Kotwani.

On behalf of Shiv Sena's Kopri branch, a handi will be set up to empower women. This Nirbhaya Mahila Govinda Team will break a special handi.

