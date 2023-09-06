Pune Set For Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations And Dahi Handi Extravaganza |

Pune is all set to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with exquisite decorations and Dahi Handi celebrations in various parts of the city. Many organizers have invited celebrities and influencers like Ankita Lokhande and Adah Sharma.

Guruji Talim Mandal and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust have jointly organized Dahi Handi on Thursday at Guruji Talim Ganpati Chowk on Lakshmi Road.

Meanwhile, Vandemataram Sanghtana organized a 'book Dahi Handi' event at SP College, won by the children of 'Apal Ghar' Sanstha.

The festivities are becoming even more inclusive with the participation of transgender teams alongside the regular Govinda squads. The event is scheduled to take place at the Gogte Prashala ground in Narayan Pethe, Pune, on September 7, starting at approximately 6 pm, featuring four teams, each with 100 members, including 25 transgenders.

In addition to the city celebrations, the ISKCON Temple in Pune has been adorned with exquisite decorations as thousands of devotees from Pune and beyond gather to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna's birth. This grand celebration transcends Pune's borders, spanning 180 countries, with approximately 850 temples worldwide joining in the festivities.

ISKCON Pune has organized a three-day program to celebrate this auspicious occasion, featuring cultural performances by 1,200 artists representing 95 different groups, showcasing their talents in singing, dancing, and various other art forms.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra, occurring a day before the famous Dahi Handi festival. In Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the celebration coincides with the date observed in Maharashtra. To honor both traditions, ISKCON Pune extends its festivities over two days, attracting a massive crowd of over 300,000 devotees who come to pay their respects.

