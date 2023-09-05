Tata Motors Partners With Tata Power Renewable Energy To Develop 12 MWp Solar Project At Its Pune Manufacturing Facility

Tata Motors Partners With Tata Power Renewable Energy To Develop 12 MWp Solar Project |

Tata Motors Limited (Tata Motors) and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

A significant step towards attaining green manufacturing, the installation is collectively expected to generate 17.5 million units of electricity every year, which will meet nearly 17.2 percent of the annualized requirement, potentially mitigating over 12400 tonnes/kWh of carbon emission each year

Renewable Energy Demand

The solar project is to be commissioned within six months after the PPA gets signed and will be a significant contributor to Tata Motors' long-term ambitions. The PPA will include rooftop installations. This 12MWp adds to existing 8.73 MWp summing to 20.73 MWp for Tata Motors across CVBU (Commercial vehicle), Pune. Over the next few years, the company plans to expand the solar capacity of its Pune plant to meet the growing demand for renewable energy.

“Tata Motors is dedicated to sustainability, aiming for net-zero emissions. Our strategy includes increasing the use of renewable energy through on-site and offsite measures to decarbonize our plants. This collaboration with Tata Power for solar facility in Pune exemplifies our commitment to greener and more efficient operations, said Vishal Badshah, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Operations, Tata Motors Limited.

Read Also Mumbai News: Tata Power to Provide Electricity At Residential Rates To Ganesh Pandals

"Signing of 12MWp PPA with Tata Motors underlines our critical step forward on the shared goals of Tata Power Renewables and Tata Motors for a sustainable future. We are committed to support the energy transition of our C&I consumers through a bouquet of our clean energy solutions,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Tata Motors Limited have previously collaborated to develop a 16MWp solar power project in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, which is slated to be the largest in terms of capacity in the state. Tata Power is India's Largest Integrated Power Company, present across the entire power value chain of conventional & renewable energy, power services and next-generation customer solutions including solar rooftop and EV charging stations.