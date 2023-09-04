 Mumbai News: Tata Power to Provide Electricity At Residential Rates To Ganesh Pandals
Last year, 180 Ganesh Pandals were given new connections.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Tata Power to Provide Electricity At Residential Rates To Ganesh Pandals | PTI/representative pic

Mumbai: Instead of indulging in electricity theft, Tata Power has appealed that Ganesh Pandals should get an authorised electricity connection and the same will be provided to them at residential rates.

Tata has approached the Ganesh Pandal based on the previous year’s data convincing them to take authorised connections. Last year, 180 Ganesh Pandals were given new connections. The residential tariff category will be levied only when providing electricity connection to the pandals on a temporary basis with minimum documents.

How to make applications

Ganesh Pandals can make applications online through the Tata Power customer portal and in addition to that consumers can approach Customer Relations Centers.

On the other hand, an Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited spokesperson said, “As Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate the Ganesh festival, we at Adani Electricity understand the significance of uninterrupted power supply to brighten the festivities. Last year, we achieved a remarkable feat by providing uninterrupted power supply to over 900 public Ganesh pandals across Mumbai. We have made thorough preparations for fast release of connections and an operation squad to maintain reliability of supply. Our team is ensuring that the supply is released within 48 hours of receiving applications from GaneshPandals. This year as well, our dedicated Quick Response team has been strategically deployed with a well-defined response and restoration plan for the safety and reliability of Ganesh pandals and devotees. We will also provide illumination with flood lights at over 80 idol immersion locations.”

