 Mumbai News: FPJ Joins Citizens' Campaign For Clear Footpaths
Mumbai News: FPJ Joins Citizens' Campaign For Clear Footpaths

Mumbai News: FPJ Joins Citizens' Campaign For Clear Footpaths

The Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association (CCWA) has started a #MaazaFootpathMaazaHaq campaign with the Free Press Journal as the media partner.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Mumbai: The Chandivali Citizens' Welfare Association (CCWA) has started a #MaazaFootpathMaazaHaq campaign with the Free Press Journal as the media partner to clear encroachments on footpaths and make them available for pedestrians. Recently, Association founder Mandeep Singh Makkar submitted a memorandum to Assistant Municipal Commissioner (L ward) Dhanaji Herlekar, demanding that all pavements in the ward be kept free of encroachments.

Makkar asserted that illegal shops have come up on the footpaths of the Aditya Vardhan Raheja Vihar Road while there is heavy encroachment on the pavements at the Development Plan Road No. 9, MHADA Colony, Khairani Road, Chandivali Farm Road (outside the Boomerang Complex), IRB Road and near the Mini Fire Station. “Pedestrians hardly have any place to walk and they are being forced to walk on roads risking their safety,” underlined the Association.

Makkar noted that on April 12, 2018, the Bombay High Court had given a ruling that it's the fundamental right of citizens to have roads and footpaths in reasonably good condition and that it was the responsibility of the local authorities to ensure the same. He said food stalls set up on roadsides brazenly use LPG cylinders, exposing people to fire hazards. The Association will be raising the issue on its X handle @ChandivaliCCWA.

