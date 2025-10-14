 Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case

On July 17, Tete, a resident of Powai and a final-year student of mass media and graphic designing, was found dead on the tracks between the Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations. No suicide note was found and a case of accidental death was registered back then. His father works in the Customs department.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Four Arrested For Cheating, Suicide Abetment In Online Stock Scam Case | Representational Image

Three months after the death of a 20-year-old youth, who jumped in front of a local train, the Kurla railway police on Saturday booked four people for cheating and suicide abetment. Latest probe findings revealed that Vijay Tete took the extreme step as he was apparently depressed after being cheated of Rs1.8 lakh in an online stock market fraud. Those arrested – Govind Ahirrao, Sunil Kumar Mishra, Aman Abbas and Harjit Sandhu – are accused of receiving the portions of the duped amount in their accounts. The search for the main cyber fraudsters is still on.

On July 17, Tete, a resident of Powai and a final-year student of mass media and graphic designing, was found dead on the tracks between the Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations. No suicide note was found and a case of accidental death was registered back then. His father works in the Customs department.

According to the police, on July 15, Tete invested Rs1,000 on an online trading site and instantly received a profit of Rs1,000. Encouraged by this, he invested Rs50,000 twice and Rs80,000 once. Two days later, he called his father, saying that the site’s managers were pressuring him to invest a minimum of Rs4 lakh to continue trading and earn more profit.

Fraud Pressure

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: CBI Court Denies Bail To 19-Year-Old Student Accused In ₹3.76 Crore Digital Fraud Case
Mumbai News: CBI Court Denies Bail To 19-Year-Old Student Accused In ₹3.76 Crore Digital Fraud Case
State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case
State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case
Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons
Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons
Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur
Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur

Despite the father's warning that the site could be fake, Tete insisted that other users had invested, after which the father transferred Rs1 lakh. Notably, the State Bank of India (Madhya Pradesh branch) reversed the amount, flagging that the beneficiary account was fraudulent.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Redevelopment Of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Phase 1 In Ghatkopar Begins; Foundation...
article-image

Ignored Warnings

However, Tete ignored the warning and insisted his father to transfer money to another account, said the police. Simultaneously, the site managers continued threatening him on Telegram to pay more or lose profits, they added. Eventually, he lost Rs1.8 lakh, which he had earlier invested.

On July 17 around 8pm, Tete left without informing his parents and an hour later they called on his phone and the call was answered by the police. They informed him that their son had met with an accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: CBI Court Denies Bail To 19-Year-Old Student Accused In ₹3.76 Crore Digital Fraud...

Mumbai News: CBI Court Denies Bail To 19-Year-Old Student Accused In ₹3.76 Crore Digital Fraud...

State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case

State Human Rights Commission Pulls Up Govt Advocate For Absence In Versova Mangrove Dumping Case

Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons

Bombay HC To Hear Plea In December Over $9,186 million 'Cy Pres' Fund Linked To Tata Sons

Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur

Navi Mumbai News: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 1.3 Kg Ganja Worth ₹1.31 Lakh In CBD Belapur

MSRTC Employees To Get ₹6,000 Diwali Bonus & ₹12,500 Advance

MSRTC Employees To Get ₹6,000 Diwali Bonus & ₹12,500 Advance