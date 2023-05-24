 Mumbai News: Former CM Manohar Joshi's health continues to be critical
He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, on Monday for the treatment of bleeding from a brain tumor.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi |

The condition of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manohar Joshi (85) continues to be critical and a cause for concern. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Mahim, on Monday for the treatment of bleeding from a brain tumor. Currently, he is in a semi-comatose state but maintaining normal breathing.

According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, "Mr. Joshi is facing complications from a brain tumor. He is currently in the ICU and receiving medical management. His condition is stable, but he still requires critical care."

Mr. Joshi, one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), shared a close bond with the late party founder, Bal Thackeray. When the party had the opportunity to appoint its own chief minister, Thackeray personally selected Joshi for the position. On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray, along with other senior leaders, paid a visit to Hinduja Hospital to meet the Joshi family.

Manohar Joshi Health Update: Ex-Maha CM admitted to Mumbai hospital due to brain tumour...
