 Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi visited him at the hospital today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi |

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital. The Shiv Sena leader was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after he complained about feeling uneasy. His condition is critical stated reports and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to the information received, Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi visited him at the hospital today.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

