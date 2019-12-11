Manohar Joshi's remark about BJP, Shiv Sena coming together 'personal statement', says Neelam Gorhe

Her remark came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi said that it would be better if his party and the BJP come together, but added the two parties do not want to join hands for now.

"In my opinion, it will be better if the BJP and the Shiv Sena come together. But both the parties do not want it at present," Joshi told ANI. Gorhe ruled out the possibility of going with BJP again and said that their alliance with Congress and NCP is doing well.

"But looking at the recent times, BJP's attempts to end it's ally partners is not acceptable to Shiv Sena. Our democratic alliance with Congress and NCP is doing good for Maharashtra.

So, I want to make it clear once again that whatever Manohar Joshi ji said that is his personal opinion and not the Shiv Sena's official stand," she said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections together in October and won 105 and 56 seats respectively. However, the two parties parted ways over the sharing of the chief minister's post.

After days of the political impasse and high-voltage drama, the Shiv Sena finally formed the government along with the Congress and NCP, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government.