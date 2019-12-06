Sena leader Neelam Gorhe demands CID or CBI probe into Hyderabad encounter

Politicians, lawyers and activists have questioned the encounter by Telangana police of four accused involved in the veterinarian's gang rape and murder. Former minister Maneka Gandhi has cautioned that the incident may set a "dangerous" precedent while deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe has demanded CID or CBI inquiry.

BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar strongly condemned the police action terming it illegal. He also called for a probe into the killing of four accused.

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover said "this is unacceptable" and leading criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam observed that people will lose faith in the law.