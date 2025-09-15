Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Meter Cabin Of Worli’s Poonam Chambers Apartment - VIDEO

A fire erupted in the meter cabin of Poonam Chambers Apartment, a ground plus seven story building near Atria Mall, Worli. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 6.44 pm and the fire fighters doused the blaze at 7.19 pm.

"The fire erupted in the meter cabin of the building due to a short circuit. It not a major incident, and the fire was extinguished soon," said official from disaster management. Agencies including the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and police were deployed on the spot. No injuries were reported.