 Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Meter Cabin Of Worli’s Poonam Chambers Apartment - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Fire Erupts In Meter Cabin Of Worli’s Poonam Chambers Apartment - VIDEO

Mumbai News: Fire Erupts In Meter Cabin Of Worli’s Poonam Chambers Apartment - VIDEO

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 6.44 pm and the fire fighters doused the blaze at 7.19 pm.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

A fire erupted in the meter cabin of Poonam Chambers Apartment, a ground plus seven story building near Atria Mall, Worli. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 6.44 pm and the fire fighters doused the blaze at 7.19 pm.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cops Book Developer Heirs Over Alleged Land Forgery In Kandivali
article-image

"The fire erupted in the meter cabin of the building due to a short circuit. It not a major incident, and the fire was extinguished soon," said official from disaster management. Agencies including the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and police were deployed on the spot. No injuries were reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains Lash Palghar As Monsoon Withdrawal Begins; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Heavy Rains Lash Palghar As Monsoon Withdrawal Begins; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By EOW In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Questioned For Five Hours By EOW In ₹60 Crore Financial Probe

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated...

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Asks BMC To Stay Interim Open Spaces Policy And Explore Regulated...

Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licences For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days

Vasai-Virar News: VVMC Demolishes Over 62,000 Sq Ft Of Illegal And Unsafe Structures In Three Days