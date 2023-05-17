Mumbai News: Fire breaks out in slum alongside Nargis Dutt road in Bandra; no injuries reported | Twitter

Mumbai: A fire broke out in shanties of a slum near Nargis Dutt road in Bandra on Wednesday morning. Nearly 10 fire engines have rushed to the spot and are currently trying to douse the fire. Meanwhile, the BMC officials told mediapersons that no casualty reported.

According to the officials, the fire had broken out in the slums near Aliarjun Hospital and was first reported around 4.30 am and doused by 6.40 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire was declared level 2 by the BMC around 5.50 am.

Reports stated that the fire is confined to seven to eight ground and plus one floored structures.

BJP MLA and city unit chief, Ashish Shelar, tweeted, "Fire at Bandra Nargis Dutt Nagar slum! Fire brigade & police on job ! Doing all necessary for helping the victims family!"

Visuals of the fire surfaced on the internet which showed massive flames flaring and a thick black smoke eminating from the same.

Khar fire incident

Six people, including a senior citizen and two minors, sustained burn injuries in a cylinder leakage which occurred on Monday morning. Reported at around 8.45 am, the blaze erupted in a one plus structure in a chawl located near the Rizvi school, Khar West.

Chief Fire Brigade Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said that the blaze erupted after one of the family members tried to lit up stove not knowning that gas cylinder was leaking. The blaze was finally doused after an hour's struggle. The police and fire brigade have conducted a detailed analysis of the incident.