 Mumbai News: Fire breaks out in Khar koliwada; 6 injured including 2 children
The prelimnary information stated that the fire broke out due to gas leakage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Mumbai News: Fire breaks out in Khar koliwada; 6 injured including 2 children | Representative Image

A fire broke out in Khar koliwada on Monday, May 15 around 8.45 am which injured six persons. Mumbai Fire Department reached the spot along with ambulance, cops to extinguish fire and rescue those trapped.

Officials said that the fire was extinguished around 9.19 am.

Fire due to gas leak

The prelimnary information stated that the fire broke out due to gas leakage. Furthermore, the injured persons have been sent to Bhabha hospital for further treatment.

Six injured persons in ICU

The six injured persons were identified as Sakhubai Jaiswal (65) who received 45% burns, Priyanka Jaiswal (26) 51 % burn, Nikita Mandalik (26) received 45% burn and Sunil Jaisawal (29) sustained 50% burn. Yasha Chavan (07) got 40 % burn and Pratham Jaiswal (06) had 45% burn. All of them have been admitted to ICU and PICU.

