 Mumbai: Power outage hits Western Suburbs; Khar, Santacruz and Bandra face blackout
The outages occurred in the western suburbs of the city and were attributed to a technical glitch in the power distribution system.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Representational image |

Power outages were reported in various parts of Mumbai, including the upscale area of Bandra, as well as Khar and Santacruz. The outages occurred in the western suburbs of the city and were attributed to a technical glitch in the power distribution system. According to officials, it will take some time to restore the power supply.

This is a developing story...

Mumbai: Power outage hits Western Suburbs; Khar, Santacruz and Bandra face blackout

