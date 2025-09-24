Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla’s Sevak Nagar Hutments, No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representational Image)

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a cluster of hutments located in a ground-plus-one metal sheet structure at Sevak Nagar, Jari Mari Road, Kurla West. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the blaze erupted around 12:15 PM and affected approximately 5 to 7 hutments spread across an area of about 2,000 square feet. Fire officials reported that the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, household furniture, racks, clothing, and other domestic items.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded swiftly, dispatching fire engines and a firefighting team to the site. The fire was declared a Level 1 (minor) fire at 12:25 PM. After nearly two hours of firefighting operations, the flames were brought under control and fully extinguished by 2:10 PM. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause will be determined following a detailed inquiry.