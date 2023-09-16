Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Building, Over 50 Rescued; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla Building, Over 60 Rescued; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area in the wee hours of Saturday. Fire brigade personnel rushed the spot as soon as information about the fire was received and rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in an SRA building near Kohinoor hospital in the Kurla West area. The incident was categorised as level-1 fire, by the department. The fire confined to electric wiring, electric installation, scrap materials etc. in the electric duct from the ground floor to the 12th floor of Ground and upper 12th floor.

Visuals Show Thick Smoke

Fire has been controlled, the BMC informed news agency ANI. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the civic body further added. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. In the video surfaced online, one can see thick black smoke covering the night sky as someone from the nearby locality recorded the incident.

I see this Fire MMRDA Building at Near Kohinoor International School, Kurla (West) 400070.@MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/4A2PtJt7Aa — Karan Verma (@KingKaranOffic1) September 15, 2023

Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received and rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital. Fire… — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Details On Patients Admitted

Out of the 39 people admitted to the hospital due to suffocation issues, 35 were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, all were in stable condition. The other 4 people were admitted to Kohinoor hospital and were later discharged after receiving medical assistance.

