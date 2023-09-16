 Fire Breaks Out At Poonam Pandey's Mumbai Residence, Pet Dog Rescued: 'Pura Jal Gaya' (WATCH)
Adult star and former Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey's house caught on fire when she was not at home. Her pet dog Ceaser was rescued by the househelp.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Actor-model Poonam Pandey, who is known for courting controversy, averted tragedy after her house in Mumbai located at a high-rise caught on fire. While she was not at home, her dog Ceaser was rescued by the househelp. As per a paparazzi account, Ceaser is with her sister and is taken care of. Meanwhile, the fire department is trying to find the cause of the fire. One of the society boys named Rajan considerably helped in dousing the fire and calling the fire department.

Poonam, who lives on the 16th floor of the high-rise shared a video on her Instagram stories updating fans and followers about the incident. She said, "There was a fire tonight in my house. My son (Ceaser) is fine. I'm fine. I got a lot of phone calls. Thank you so much for showing all your concern. I'm fine, I'm good like always. Nothing can happen. Thank you universe." In another video she also showed how one of her bedrooms caught on fire.

Further details awaited.

