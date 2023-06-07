Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List: From Poonam Pandey To Sambhavna Seth

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023

Actor Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT

The makers announced that the reality show will premiere on JioCinema from June 17

While no name has been officially announced yet, take a look at tentative list of contestants:

Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2

YouTuber, social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar

Model and actress Poonam Pandey

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal

Former Lock Upp contestant and actress Anjali Arora

Actress Pooja Gor

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth

Ved actress Jiya Shankar

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor

Thanks For Reading!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Archana Gautam, list of confirmed contestants
Find out More