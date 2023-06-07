Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List: From Poonam Pandey To Sambhavna Seth

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Actor Salman Khan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT
The makers announced that the reality show will premiere on JioCinema from June 17
While no name has been officially announced yet, take a look at tentative list of contestants:
Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh is likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2
YouTuber, social media influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar
Model and actress Poonam Pandey
Former Bigg Boss contestant and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal
Former Lock Upp contestant and actress Anjali Arora
Actress Pooja Gor
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth
Ved actress Jiya Shankar
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor
