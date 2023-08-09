 Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Metro Cinema In Marine Lines; Visuals Surface
Visuals from the site show smoke coming out of the store, which the fire department trying to douse off the fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Mumbai: A fire broke out at a sports store near the Metro Cinema at Marine Lines on Wednesday. The fire department and local police rushed at the spot immediately after the incident was reported. Visuals from the site show smoke coming out of the store, which the fire department trying to douse off the fire.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

