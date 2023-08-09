Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Metro Cinema In Marine Lines; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Store Near Metro Cinema In Marine Lines |

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a sports store near the Metro Cinema at Marine Lines on Wednesday. The fire department and local police rushed at the spot immediately after the incident was reported. Visuals from the site show smoke coming out of the store, which the fire department trying to douse off the fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)