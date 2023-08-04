Mumbai News: Facility To Opt Out Of MahaDBT Benefits Soon, Says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Facility to opt out of MahaDBT benefits will be developed soon, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the legislative council on Friday while replying to a calling attention motion. In a reply to another similar motion the DCM said that funds will be made available for repairs of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai.

"While the state government transfers various types of subsidiaries to people of the state through MahaDBT portal, there is no provision for returning the subsidy once availed or opt out of such benefits. The facility will be made available for those who want to opt out of such benefits," DCM Pawar said. He added that the facility will be ready within two months.

The subsidy on LPG cylinders has been returned by 16.52 lakh people of the state, Pawar said while indicating the number of people who might be interested in availing the new facility. The funds saved out of such initiative will be used for bringing more people under the subsidy net, the DCM added.

Funds will be available to repair dilapidated buildings

While replying to another calling attention motion, DCM Pawar said that funds will be made available for repairing dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. Supplementary demands will be moved in the next session to make such funds available, Pawar, who is also the finance minister, told the house.

After the current session of the state legislature a review of the funds available with the repairs board will be taken and provision will be made for necessary funds, he told the house.