Maharashtra Govt reconstitutes DBT action committee

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday reconstituted the state-level Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Action Committee for direct benefits of govt schemes. The 11-member committee is headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance).

The reorganisation was necessary as the term of old members of the committee, which was formed four years ago, has ended. The committee will supervise the action taken by various departments in the transfer of subsidies and cash benefits directly to the people through their Aadhaar seeded bank accounts. There are various schemes under DBT including post and pre-matric scholarship, pension scheme, farmers scheme, labour scheme and special assistance schemes.

The Department of General Administration under secretary VV Kadam issued the government notification. He also said that the government has already launched Aaple Sarkar MahaDBT portal, an initiative taken by the Government of Maharashtra which is a unique platform for farmers to help them to avail benefits through the schemes.

The main objective of the portal is the development of a state DBT and services portal as the front-end, and the workflow management and content management platform as back-end to various DBT schemes and services starting with Agricultural schemes.

A department officer said during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the beneficiaries got DBT payments under various PM-KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Social Assistance Program (NSAP), Prime Minister's Matru Vandana Yojana (PMKVY), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Health Mission (NHM), scholarship schemes of various ministries through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).